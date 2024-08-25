WATCH: Former Michigan DE Braiden McGregor has huge game for N.Y. Jets
Michigan led all of college football with 13 NFL Draft picks back in April, and six more Wolverines signed professional contracts as undrafted free agents in the days following. As the NFL preseason draws to a close, franchises are making their final cuts to get their rosters down to 53 players, and several Michigan players are fighting for inclusion on those final rosters.
One such player is defensive end Braiden McGregor, who was picked up as an UDFA by the New York Jets. The former starting edge rusher for the Wolverines made a strong case to make the Jets' final roster in the organization's final preseason game against the New York Giants on Saturday. McGregor had two sacks and another tackle for loss in the Jets' 10-6 victory. He finished with a total of four tackles and three quarterback hurries.
A former four-star prospect coming out of high school, it took time for McGregor to make his mark at Michigan. He did not play at all during his freshman season while recovering from an ACL injury in his final season of high school. He then appeared sparingly in nine games in 2021, contributing along the defensive line and on special teams. By 2022, McGregor worked his way into the rotation at defensive end, appearing in all 14 games for the Wolverines and making three starts.
McGregor then broke out in 2023, when he started all 15 games for Michigan on his way to a national championship. The fourth-year Wolverine recorded 26 tackles and tied for the team-lead with nine tackles for loss. He added 4.5 sacks, seven quarterback hurries, three pass breakups and a forced fumble. For his career, McGregor totaled 47 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, five pass breakups and the forced fumble across 38 games played.
