Projected starters for Michigan Football in 2024
The Wolverines are set to kick off the 2024 season in just six days, as Michigan and Fresno State will square off for a primetime matchup in the Big House. Although the Wolverines are replacing a ton of talent from the 2023 National Championship season, there's plenty of weapons remaining in Ann Arbor.
On the offensive side of the ball, Michigan will need to replace the production of guys like J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, Roman Wilson, and Cornelius Johnson - along with replacing the entire starting unit on the offensive line. Defensively, Michigan loses key contributors like Kris Jenkins, Mike Barrett, Junior Colson, and Mike Sainristil, but the returning talent has many believing that the Wolverines will feature one of the best defensive units in all of college football.
With less than one week until kickoff, here's a look at the projected starters on both sides of the ball:
Offense
- QB - Alex Orji
- FB/TE - Max Bredeson
- RB - Donovan Edwards
- TE - Colston Loveland
- WR - Tyler Morris
- WR - Semaj Morgan
- LT - Myles Hinton
- LG - Josh Priebe
- C - Greg Crippen
- RG - Giovanni El-Hadi
- RT - Andrew Gentry
Defense
- EDGE - Josaiah Stewart
- EDGE - Derrick Moore
- DT - Mason Graham
- DT - Kenneth Grant
- LB - Ernest Hausmann
- LB - Jaishawn Barham
- CB - Will Johnson
- CB - Jyaire Hill
- S - Makari Paige
- S - Quinten Johnson
- N - Zeke Berry
While the starting units on both sides of the ball look solid, there's also plenty of depth for Michigan to work with this fall.
Offensively, Michigan might have one of the deepest running back rooms in the country. Beyond Donovan Edwards, guys like Kalel Mullings, Benjamin Hall, Tavierre Dunlap, Cole Cabana, and even true freshman Jordan Marshall could all make a big impact in 2024. At wideout, expect sophomore Fredrick Moore and junior Amorion Walker to make some noise this fall, while tight end Marlin Klein - one of college football's top athletic 'freaks' - is expected to be a factor in Michigan's passing attack as well.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Wolverines should be able to continue their tradition of rotating guys to keep everyone fresh. Up front, veterans Rayshaun Benny and TJ Guy will certainly play key roles in the rotation. The linebacker depth is relatively inexperienced, but its also extremely talented - particularly with guys like Jimmy Rolder and Cole Sullivan. In the secondary, Michigan went out and nabbed four veteran guys from the transfer portal who are all expected to make an impact in 2024.
There's no escaping the fact that Michigan lost some significant talent to the NFL during the off-season, but far too many people are counting this group of Wolverines out. Looking at the projected starting units, it's clear that there's still more than enough talent to make another run at the Big Ten championship and beyond.
