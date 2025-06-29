Wolverine Digest

BREAKING: Michigan continues recruiting hot streak landing five star EDGE

Jerred Johnson

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Much to the chagrin of Buckeye fans and Big Ten rivals, Michigan has not only continued their recruiting hot streak, but they have also ramped it up. Sherrone Moore and his staff have been on a roll, landing elite-level talent over the last week. That roll has just added some gas.

Many recruiting analysts predicted that the Wolverines would secure the commitment from five-star EDGE rusher Carter Meadows; those predictions have just come to fruition as Michigan added one of the most significant pieces to its 2026 class. Meadows is an elite, five-star-rated edge rusher with unlimited potential. The Wolverines held off Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Penn State during a highly contested recruiting battle.

Meadows' commitment was somewhat innocuous, as he passed on much of the fanfare of announcing a date and building up drama. Rumors began circulating on social media that he was going to commit today, and it was unclear whether they were true or just rumors. The young man confirmed those rumors by announcing via his social media channels that he was "home". Meadows is a huge get for Moore and his staff. For all the worry about how slowly the 2026 class was developing, it appears that 'trust the process' is a real thing for Moore and his team. The Wolverines continue to shoot up the recruiting rankings, and adding Meadows is an incredible addition to their 2026 class.

Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

