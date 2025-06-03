Coveted five-star EDGE Carter Meadows gives insight on each of his four final schools
EDGE rushers are held at a premium in every level of football. Elite ones can change an entire defense and wreak havoc on opposing offenses. Michigan has had some of those game changing EDGE guys in recent years with Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo and Josaiah Stewart. They are looking for the next in their line of game changing EDGE rushers, and the guy they are targeting certainly fits the mold.
Five-star EDGE recruit Carter Meadows is 6-foot-6 and 225-pounds and using his lightning quick speed to get around tackles before they even have a chance to react most times. His ability to use leverage is very reminiscent of the aforementioned Stewart, but he has the size of Hutchinson. Meadows recently discussed what he likes about his four final schools.
247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins had this to say about Meadows as a recruit-
Spider-like pass rusher with exceptional physical specs, but one where the sack total has yet to match the big-league potential. Can give opposing offensive tackles fits just with his stride length as he can run the arc and right into the quarterback. Has spent much of prep career attacking from a 5-technique in a four-man front. Wins more times than not with his top-flight athleticism as he pairs adequate get-off with slippery inside-outside agility, but further technical development will dictate pressure rate on Saturdays and beyond as he’s got the levers to chop and swipe his way around the corner like few others. Makes his fair share of stops in backside pursuit with his closing speed but has to get better at crushing blocks and holding his turf if he’s going to make a living as an every-down defender. Should be viewed as a high-upside edge player that has a chance to develop into an absolute game-wrecker at the Power Four level and then an early-round NFL Draft pick if he can soak up coaching and embrace the weight room. Might be worth a look in a hybrid off-the-ball role as spatial awareness fostered on the basketball court allows him to drop into zones and affect passing lanes.
