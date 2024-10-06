BREAKING: Michigan drops in Coaches Poll after loss to Washington
The Michigan Wolverines suffered a crushing 27-17 road loss to Washington on Saturday night, falling to 4-2 on the year. With its second loss of the season now in the books, Michigan's chances of making the new 12-team College Football Playoff took a massive hit. In fact, the Wolverines will likely need to win out in order to qualify for this year's playoff - which is a pretty tall task with undefeated teams like Oregon, Indiana, and Ohio State still remaining.
Here's a look at where Michigan ranks in the Coaches Poll after Week 6:
1. Texas
2. Ohio State
3. Oregon
4. Georgia
5. Penn State
6. Miami FL
7. Alabama
8. Ole Miss
9. Tennessee
10. LSU
11. Clemson
12. Notre Dame
13. Iowa State
14. Texas A&M
15. BYU
16. Oklahoma
17. Utah
18. Missouri
19. Kansas State
20. Indiana
21. Michigan
22. Boise State
23. Illinois
24. Pittsburgh
25. SMU
