Why Michigan QB Commit Kamden Lopati's Official Visit To Navy Is No Cause For Panic

On3's Pete Nakos caused a little stir on Monday when he reported that Michigan QB commit Kamden Lopati was taking an official visit elsewhere. That visit was to Navy, which is where Lopati was at, but it was something the Wolverines' staff was well aware of.

Lopati's brother, Karsen, is a player-coach for Navy and the younger Lopati went to see him and the Naval Academy. According to The Wolverines' Ethan McDowell, Michigan knew about this visit well in advance and the Wolverines were supportive of Kamden taking the trip.

Karsen was listed as a QB on Navy's 2024 roster. However, he has been battling some injuries.

Lopati is locked in with Michigan

Back on April 14, Michigan gained the commitment of Lopati. He was originally committed to Michigan, and the Utah product already had a good relationship with the staff, which made it easier to flip his commitment from the Illini to the Wolverines.

Lopati is a four-star prospect, ranked as the No. 119 player on Rivals Industrial Rankings. However, ESPN is higher on the 6'2", 225-pound prospect than any other service. ESPN has him ranked as the No. 46 prospect in the 2027 cycle and the No. 1 rated pocket passer.

Strong weekend for several QB’s at the Elite 11 Finals. There’s a few more events this summer, but this was a good look at the group as we move towards the senior season, which is the biggest driver in the final @Rivals rankings https://t.co/dOZ3aKW7sl — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) June 1, 2026

"Yes, there has been a consistent line of communication with the new coaching staff," Lopati told us prior to his commitment. "Once coach Beck and coach Detmer made a home visit, things really picked up. Coach Beck and Coach Detmer have been super involved with me and my parents and made an effort to get to know me as a player and as a person. I really appreciate how they’ve stayed in touch, and I’ve had some great conversations with them. They’re definitely a staff I respect a lot."

Despite taking an official visit to Navy, Michigan doesn't appear to be at risk of losing Lopati to any program. The dual-threat signal caller has put on his recruiting hat and hopes to bring in some big-time playermakers to help.

Michigan can bring Lopati slowly into the fold

What's nice about Lopati coming into the 2027 class is that he can sit behind five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood for at least one season and learn the playbook. Lopati already has a dual-threat side to him, and has the ability to extend plays with his leg, but he will have to learn the collegiate way of things.

Then when Underwood has moved onto the NFL, Lopati will have a chance to battle Tommy Carr and Brady Smiegel, among whoever else is in Ann Arbor at that time.