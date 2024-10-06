BREAKING: Michigan drops in latest AP Poll after crushing loss to Washington
The Michigan Wolverines suffered a crushing 27-17 road loss to Washington on Saturday night, falling to 4-2 on the year. With its second loss of the season now in the books, Michigan's chances of making the new 12-team College Football Playoff took a massive hit. In fact, the Wolverines will likely need to win out in order to qualify for this year's playoff - which is a pretty tall task with undefeated teams like Oregon, Indiana, and Ohio State still remaining.
Here's a look at where Michigan ranks in the AP Poll after Week 6:
1. Texas
2. Ohio State
3. Oregon
4. Penn State
5. Georgia
6. Miami FL
7. Alabama
8. Tennessee
9. Ole Miss
10. Clemson
11. Iowa State
11. Notre Dame
13. LSU
14. BYU
15. Texas A&M
16. Utah
17. Boise State
18. Kansas State
18. Indiana
18. Oklahoma
21. Missouri
22. Pittsburgh
23. Illinois
24. Michigan
25. SMU
