BREAKING: Michigan flips 6-foot-4 WR from ACC school
Michigan continues its trend by flipping 2025 members over to the maize and blue. The Wolverines had already flipped Georgia commit Shamari Earls and former Cincinnati defensive lineman Benny Patterson, but the maize and blue weren't going to stop there.
The Wolverines just flipped wide receiver Jamar Browder who has been an NC State commit since June. The Lake Worth (FL) Santaluces Community prospect is listed at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds and is that big-bodied receiver Michigan has been searching for. Browder is a three-star recruit, per the Composite. He is the 793rd-ranked recruit and the 119th-ranked wide receiver in the 2025 class.
After getting Browder into the fold, Michigan now has three receivers committed in its 2025 class. He joins four-star Andrew Marsh and four-star Jacob Washington. Marsh is a top-100 player, while Washington is the 271st-ranked player by the Composite.
Outside of NC State, Browder also held offers from Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, West Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, and Louisville, among others.
