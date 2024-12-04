BREAKING: Michigan Football lands dynamic LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
Michigan just landed one of the top linebacker prospects in the country on Early Signing Day when IMG Academy prospect Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng committed to Michigan. He picked the Wolverines, on ESPN2, over Colorado, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas.
According to the Composite, Owusu-Boateng is the 130th-ranked recruit in the '25 cycle and the No. 14 LB. While he has a strong connection to Notre Dame since that's where his brother played, this recruitment appeared to come down to Colorado and Michigan, but Owusu-Boateng has enjoyed every visit he's taken to Ann Arbor and the Wolverines came out on top for the elite prospect.
Manassas (VA) IMG Academy LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
Notable Offers:
Notre Dame, Florida, Ohio State, USC, Colorado, Miami, Georgia, and Alabama, among others
Scouting report via 247Sports' Andrew Ivins:
Speed-and-space linebacker that can hawk down ball carriers and spy quarterbacks. Tips the scales at just over 6-foot, 200 pounds and appears to still have some growth potential with his lean, muscular build. Started prep career off in the DMV before arriving at IMG Academy where he emerged as a team leader in advance of senior season. At his best in chase mode, but has shown over the years that he’s willing to attack blockers or play around them. Tends to strike opponents when the opportunity presents itself. Has proven to be rather effective against the pass as he’s athletic and agile enough to mirror tight ends underneath or down the seam. Should be viewed as a potential impact player at the Power Four level. Might lack the payload at this stage to hold up against a true down-hill run game, but sideline-to-sideline range could lead to plenty of success on Saturdays.
Film:
You can see his film here
Twitter Announcement:
