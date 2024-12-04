BREAKING: Michigan Football lands dynamic LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 210 LB from Manassas, VA chose the Wolverines over Colorado



“Holistically Michigan was the best fit for me, THOSE WHO STAY WILL BE CHAMPIONS!”https://t.co/sjwUNpwgVB pic.twitter.com/zwYbEcem4p