BREAKING: Michigan Football's Rod Moore expected to return in 2025
Michigan is in need of additional help in the secondary heading into the 2025 season. Will Johnson and Aamir Hall are both gone at corner, and so are Makari Paige, Wesley Walker, and Quinten Johnson. Although the Wolverines brought in some major talent from their 2025 recruiting class -- you need experience.
The Wolverines will be getting that experience back in the fold, according to a report from 247Sports Matt Zenitz. Senior Rod Moore is expected to return for a fifth season to play for the Wolverines in 2025. Moore, who suffered a season-ending injury back in the spring, was slated to be one of the top safeties in all of college football this season. If Moore was healthy, he could've been a Day Two pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. But coming back for one more season should establish Moore as one of the top defenders in college football.
Moore came to Michigan as a part of the stellar 2021 recruiting class where he saw game action as a freshman. He would then become a starting safety in both 2022 and 2023 while helping Michigan beat Ohio State all three years he's played and win a national championship.
Moore has been a two-time All-Big Ten player and he's made 27 career starts in the three seasons in Ann Arbor. Michigan now has one starting safety spot locked up heading into the offseason.
