ESPN grades Sherrone Moore's first year as head coach at Michigan football
It was an up-and-down year for Sherrone Moore in his first year as Michigan's head football coach. Moore took the job late in the process last year after Jim Harbaugh decided to take the Los Angeles Chargers position. With Harbaugh leaving for the NFL, there were other departures Moore had to take care of. Ben Herbert, Jesse Minter, Steve Clinkscale, and Mike Elston, among others, left Michigan in wake of Harbaugh leaving.
Moore did his best to make the most of it. He went out and landed Wink Martindale, Brian Jean-Mary, LaMar Morgan, and Lou Esposito, among others to fill the void(s) that was left. But Michigan still had to show it could compete on the field. The Wolverines, who went 8-5 in Moore's first year, lost some games they probably shouldn't have. Losing to Washington and Illinois on the road are likely two games Moore wishes he could get back, along with losing to Indiana when Michigan could've won that game.
But Moore was able to right some wrongs after finishing the season strong. His team crushed Northwestern, stunned Ohio State, and beat Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl to finish the year. Moore is also bringing in one of the best recruiting classes in 2025 with five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood leading the way.
So just how good was Moore's first year at Michigan? When he was first hired, ESPN gave the hiring at B+ grade. However, his grade has been knocked down following his first season. After grading first-year head coaches, ESPN gave Moore a B- grade in Year 1.
"You know the student who is on the brink of flunking a course, and then dominates the final exam while getting some extra credit to boost his grade? That was Moore in 2024. Michigan wasn't truly built to return to the College Football Playoff after winning the national title in 2023, especially without adding a transfer quarterback to replace J.J. McCarthy. But the team's offensive regression -- Michigan slipped to 130th nationally in passing, ahead of only the three service academies -- and some of Moore's in-game decisions stirred doubt about the first-year coach.
"Michigan split its first 10 games and went 0-3 on the road. Moore delivered down the stretch, though, as Michigan clobbered Northwestern and then stunned Ohio State in Columbus as a three-touchdown underdog. The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for the fourth straight year and second under Moore, who served as acting head coach for the 2023 victory. Moore then guided a vastly undermanned Wolverines team over Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl, regaining the momentum lost during the first two-plus months of the season."
The Wolverines' 2025 schedule isn't nearly as daunting as what it was in 2024 -- at least not on paper. Michigan doesn't have to face Texas, Oregon, or Indiana this season. The Wolverines also get Ohio State at home. Entering Year 2 as the Michigan head coach, Moore will face a little more pressure to perform on the football field. And with what Michigan has brought in via recruiting and the transfer portal, the path to the College Football Playoff should be in sight.
