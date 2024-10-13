BREAKING: Michigan Football stays put in latest AP Poll
After a somewhat rocky first half of the 2024 season, the Michigan Wolverines (4-2) entered the bye week ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll. Michigan's ongoing issues with inconsistent play defensively, along with the lack of productive play from the quarterbacks, have left many wondering just what the second half of the season has in store for the reigning national champions.
But it's not all bad news for the Wolverines. Running back Kalel Mullings has been a bright spot, and the offensive line appears to be finding its rhythm with each passing week. While the quarterback play has been far from good, veteran Jack Tuttle made his first appearance of the season against Washington last weekend and provided some hope that there's a competent passing attack in this Michigan offense.
On the defensive side of the ball, Michigan's front four have also continued to improve week by week. While there are still some question marks in the secondary, along with a growing concern that the defense can't seem to figure out how to play a full four quarters of football, there is certainly enough talent to get this thing turned around in the second half of the season.
Here's a look at the Top 25 in the latest Coaches Poll:
- Texas
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Miami
- Alabama
- LSU
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Boise State
- Indiana
- Kansas State
- Ole Miss
- Missouri
- Pittsburgh
- SMU
- Illinois
- Army
- Michigan
- Navy
