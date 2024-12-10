BREAKING: Michigan K Dominic Zvada announces draft decision
If Michigan did anything right when it was filling out its transfer portal needs heading into this past season, it was getting Arkansas State kicker, Dominic Zvada. The Wolverines had their fare share of great kickers in recent years between Jake Moody, James Turner, and Zvada. According to draft boards, Zvada is the top kicking prospect -- if he chose to leave early.
But on Tuesday, Zvada announced he was staying in Ann Arbor for his fourth year in hopes of winning a national championship.
Zvada won the Bakken-Andersen Big Ten Kicker of the Year after an incredible year for Michigan. He became the first Wolverines' kicker to make four or more 50-plus yard field goals in a single season. Zvada hit a long of 56 yards this year.
Overall in 2024, Zvada made 17-of-18 kicks on the year -- his only miss being a block. He also went 25-of-26 on extra points.
With Zvada back in the fold, Michigan won't have to look toward the transfer portal to supplement the kicker position in 2025.
