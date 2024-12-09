Report: Michigan Football to host a transfer portal CB on Tuesday
There was bound to be some shakeup when the transfer portal officially opened on Monday. The Wolverines have had a few players opt to enter the portal and Michigan is starting to search for some players to come take a visit to Ann Arbor.
According to a recent report, Michigan will host Mississippi State transfer, Brice Pollock on Tuesday. Pollock is a two-year cornerback for the Bulldogs who was a three-star Composite player in the 2023 class. He stands at 6-foot-1 and started in all 12 games this season for Mississippi State.
During his two-year career, Pollock has played in 23 total games and has tallied 72 tackles, one interception, and 11 pass deflections. According to Pro Football Focus, Pollock was second on the team this season with a 72.0 coverage grade.
Michigan is likely losing star cornerback Will Johnson, along with Aamir Hall. The Wolverines could lose others to attrition. The Wolverines are looking to add more talent in the secondary.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football offensive coordinator big board, who the Wolverines should target
Report: Michigan to battle a surprise team in efforts to land '25 5-star OL Ty Haywood
Michigan Football adds another '25 QB to the fold, son of Kirk Herbstreit
Starting Michigan Football offensive lineman enters transfer portal