BREAKING: Michigan RB transfer commits to Bill Belichick, Tar Heels
Michigan Wolverine running back transfer Benjamin Hall wasted little time in finding his new home. On Monday, it was announced that he was joining forces with legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick at the University of North Carolina. Hall's transfer from the Wolverine program was a bit of a surprise as he was viewed as a solid 3rd string back who could see some decent playing time.
With Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes ahead of him, Hall made the decision to enter the portal and find a running back room that was more friendly to the advancement of his career. It only took him six days to decide that room was located in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Hall will now be coached by one of the greatest NFL head coaches of all time, which certainly had to have been very appealing to the young talented running back.
Hall leaves Michigan after rushing 44 times for 141 yards in his short two-year career. He heads to UNC with a full three years of eligibility and will bring a bruising style of running to the Tar Heel offense. The 5-11, 221-pound back should be able to compete for significant reps at UNC and is a great pickup for Belichick and the Heels program.
