Michigan football offers scholarship to running back in the transfer portal
Michigan football's first big loss in the spring transfer cycle came when Benjamin Hall opted to enter. Hall was likely going to be RB3 behind Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall in 2025, but Hall was likely hoping to have more of a role, and will now search for that in the portal.
The Wolverines had lost Cole Cabana and Tavierre Dunlap to the portal this past winter -- along with Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings, who ran out of eligibility. The Michigan running back room is a little thin, and the Wolverines are looking to bring in someone to replace Hall.
Michigan offered former Princeton running back John Volker a scholarship on Friday night. Volker is in town on a visit and will watch the Michigan spring game.
The 6-foot running back was an Honorable Mention Ivy League in 2024 for Princeton. Playing in all but one game in 2024, Volker rushed for 514 yards on the ground with six touchdowns. In his career, playing four years with Princeton, Volker carried the ball 245 times for 1,183 yards, and 17 touchdowns.
Michigan returns Micah Ka'apana at running back, and the Wolverines signed two backs in the 2025 cycle. Both Jasper Parker and Donovan Johnson will be part of the equation in 2025.
