LOOK: Michigan football spring game official box score, standouts from game, how Bryce Underwood fared
Michigan football played its annual spring game on Saturday afternoon in the Big House in front of 40,000-plus people. Team 'Blue' came out on top over Team 'Maize', 17-0. For the first time since signing with the Wolverines, Bryce Underwood played as a Michigan player, and had some ups and downs. The true freshman very much looked like a freshman at times. Overthrowing his receivers, taking two delay of game penalties, and throwing one interception with his receiver nowhere in sight.
But Underwood also showed his impressive arm strength, his mobility, and connected on some tough throws across the middle of the field while in duress. Fullback/tight end Jalen Hoffman was arguably the MVP of the game. He was Underwood's favorite target and caught seven passes from No. 19.
The Michigan defense stole the show, though. The Wolverines' defensive line and secondary swarmed around the ball. The depth of the Michigan defense appears to be strong, and players like Jeremiah Lowe and Tevis Metcalf recorded interceptions for Michigan.
Following the game, Michigan released box score stats. Here are notable stats from the Wolverines' spring game.
Maize:
Passing:
Jadyn Davis: 6-of-17 for 74 yards and two interceptions; sacked four times
Rushing:
Bryson Kuzdal: 14 carries for 105 yards
Jordan Marshall: four carries for nine yards
Tomas O'Meara: five carres for nine yards
Jadyn Davis: five carries for -7 yards
Receiving:
Logan Forbes: three catches for 42 yards
Donaven McCulley: one catch for 25 yards
Peyton O'Leary: one catch for four yards
Tomas O'Meara: one catch for three yards
Notable Defensive stats:
LB Cole Sullivan: seven tackles, one sack, and two TFLs
DB Nico Andrightetto: five tackles
DL Kechaun Bennett: three tackles and 1.5 TFLs
DT Rayshaun Benny: one tackle, one sack, and one TFL
CB Tevis Metcalf: one tackle and one INT
Blue:
Passing:
Bryce Underwood: 12-of-26 for 187 yards and one TD; sacked two times
Rushing:
Justice Haynes: six carries for 51 yards
Micah Ka'apana: 15 carries for 34 yards and one TD
Bryce Underwood: five carries for five yards
Joe Taylor: one carry for -1 yards
Receiving:
Jalen Hoffman: seven catches for 148 yards and one TD
Channing Goodwin: three catches (on nine targets) for 23 yards
Andrew Marsh: one catch for 12 yards
Justice Haynes: one catch for four yards
Notable defensive stats:
CB Shamari Earls: five tackles
CB Jordan Young: four tackles and one PBU
CB Jeremiah Lowe: three tackles, one PBU, and two INTS
Edge Dominic Nichols: two tackles, one sack, and one TFL
LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng: two tackles, one sack, and one TFL
DT Chibi Anwunah: two tackles, one sack, and one TFL
Edge Lugard Edokpayi: one tackle, one sack, and one TFL
