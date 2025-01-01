Bryce Underwood's message will excite Michigan football fans
Michigan's 2024 football season is officially over after the Wolverines took down Alabama on Tuesday in the ReliaQuest Bowl. It was a mixed bag for the reigning national champions. After going undefeated last season, Michigan went 8-5 under first-year head coach Sherrone Moore.
Every year, the goal is to win the conference, make the Playoff, and win the whole thing. But Michigan was a good way off from making the CFP or winning the Big Ten. However, it wasn't all that bad. Coach Moore led Michigan to wins over its rivals: Michigan State and Ohio State. The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes as nearly three-touchdown underdogs and Michigan has now won The Game four years in a row.
The '24 season was topped off after Michigan won its bowl game and the Wolverines were extremely undermanned. Even with missing several starters and key players, Michigan found a way to win 19-13.
Now Michigan will shift its focus to the 2025 season. After finishing as one of the worst passing offenses in college football this year, the Wolverines not only have former Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene coming into the fold, but Michigan also signed the top-ranked player in the nation, five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. The former LSU commit has been practicing with the Wolverines down in Florida in preparation for the bowl game. Following the Wolverines' win over Alabama, Underwood sent a message via his Instagram.
Underwood had a simple message. He posted an older photo of himself attending a Michigan game with the saying 'It's My Time Now'.
Michigan rolled out three different starting quarterbacks this past season. The Wolverines started former walkon Davis Warren to begin the season before moving to Alex Orji. Once it was shown the coaching staff didn't trust Orji to throw the ball, Michigan tried veteran Jack Tuttle before moving back to Warren to finish the season.
But after having the 131st-ranked passing offense in the country, fans are excited to see what's in store for the '25 season. It most certainly helps when you have the No. 1 ranked player in the country coming into the fold, too.
