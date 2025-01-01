PFF grades: Michigan player grades, snap counts to know after Wolverines beat Alabama
Michigan finished the 2024 season with a bang. Despite missing several starters to opt-outs and NFL Draft preparation, the Wolverines still beat Alabama, 19-13, despite entering the game as 16.5-point underdogs. The Wolverines capitalized early when Jalen Milroe and Co. turned the ball over three times within the first 10 plays. The maize and blue scored 16 points right off the rip and then the Michigan defense held the rest of the way.
Davis Warren got the start once again, but he exited early due to an injury. Despite being in the transfer portal, Alex Orji started most of the second half and Michigan went right back to its run and only run offense. Freshman Jadyn Davis was expected to play against Alabama, but he didn't get one snap.
Budding start Jordan Marshall did carry the offense, however. Marshall won the MVP Award after rushing for 100 yards.
Using Pro Football Focus, here are the top and worst player grades from Michigan's win over Alabama. We also include player snap counts you should know.
Top offensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
QB Davis Warren - 82.4 grade
RB Jordan Marshall - 787 grade
WR Fred Moore - 71.3 grade
TE Marlin Klein - 63.4 grade
RT Andrew Sprague - 63.3 grade
Lowest offensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
TE Hogan Hansen - 41.9 grade
C Greg Crippen - 44.4 grade
QB Alex Orji - 46.4 grade
RG Gio El- Hadi - 47.2 grade
WR Kendrick Bell - 50.1 grade
Top defensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
S Wesley Walker - 82.6 grade
CB Aamir Hall - 78.8 grade
CB Jyaire Hill - 75.9 grade
DT Rayshaun Benny - 73.6 grade
LB Jimmy Rolder - 72.5 grade
Lowest defensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
LB Jaydon Hood - 46.4 grade
LB Jaishawn Barham - 50.0 grade
CB Jo'Ziah Edmond - 50.3 grade
DT Ike Iwunnah - 53.9 grade
DT Trey Pierce - 54.4 grade
Snap counts to know
WR Fred Moore played a career-high 46 snaps and led the receiving corps. Without Tyler Morris, Moore stepped up and led the Michigan pass catchers against Alabama.
Michigan continued its two-back system. Freshman Jordan Marshall led with 42 snaps and sophomore Ben Hall saw 30 snaps.
Although he is in the transfer portal, QB Alex Orji saw plenty of snaps. With Davis Warren exiting early, Orji was in the game for 28 snaps.
DT Trey Pierce stepped in and got the start. He saw a career-high 38 snaps against Alabama.
Freshman LB Cole Sullivan didn't get any action on defense. Instead, Jimmy Rolder (16) and Jaydon Hood (13) saw backup snaps at the position.
After receiving a lot of preseason buzz, Dt Enow Etta didn't play a ton this season. However, with three linemen not playing yesterday, he started and received 25 snaps.
