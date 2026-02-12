Former Michigan National Champion Explains Who's the Most Important Transfer Addition

Michigan hit a few home runs in the transfer portal cycle this season under new head coach Kyle Whittingham. The Wolverines have some holes to fill from last year's team, and it appears that Michigan did as good of a job in doing just that.

Former Michigan national champion Chris Howard recently shared why he believes Utah WR/TE J.J. Buchanan is the most important transfer portal addition for the Wolverines. Speaking on 'The Breakdown', Howard talked about how Buchanan not only has the potential, but he has the production. The rising sophomore caught for 427 yards and five touchdowns a season ago for the Utes.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Outside of Andrew Marsh, Michigan's wide receiver room looks solid on paper," began Howard. "But after Marsh, most of those guys had limited snaps and limited production when you pull up the snap counts and the reception totals...There's potential there, but there wasn't much production last year beyond Marsh. Buchanan didn't just play, he produced.

"Utah found ways to get him the ball in stress moments, and he came up with big catches when the situation demanded it. I love the way Utah used him in their offense. Buchanan was an absolute mismatch for both linebackers and DBs. Becauseof his size, body control, and hands, he makes difficult catches look routine. And that's a rare trait. I always say if you want to have a special season, your guys have to makes pecial plays, and J.J. does that very well."

Buchanan will help Bryce Underwood

A season ago, then-freshman QB Bryce Underwood really had one target he could 100% rely on and that was Andrew Marsh. Donaven McCulley was a trusty target, too, but it was clear that Underwood-Marsh had a special bond. But now that Michigan added a proven playmaker to the team — Underwood should flourish having another dangerous weapon.

Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

"The biggest benefactor here is Bryce Underwood," Howard said of Buchanan's presence. "J.J. Buchanan helps his quarterback be right more than he is wrong. Not every throw is perfect, and J.J. turns some of those imperfect throws into completions because he attacks the football, works back toward it, and doesn't drift. Bryce can trust his read when J.J. is the target.

"He can throw the back shoulder ball with confidence, knowing J.J. will either get open or make the play. That trust matters, and I expect that quarterback-receiver relationship to absolutely flourish. He's not just a catcher, he's a runner. He's physical after the catch, he high points the ball, he wins the 50-50 balls, and he understands spacing and route concepts.

"That run-after-catch ability is exactly the kind of trait that widens the field and keeps defenses honest. If Michigan can get the run game going, and I expect they will, Buchanan becomes even more dangerous. He'll be a problem for defenses. Not only will he open things up for Marsh, but his presence helps the entire offense. The more success he has, the more the rest of the offense benefits."

A few question marks surrounding John Henry Daley and Jaime Ffrench

Buchanan wasn't the only big get for Michigan. The Wolverines landed former Utah All-American edge rusher, John Henry Daley, along with former five-star Texas WR Jaime Ffrench. But the former Michigan RB has a few questions regarding both players.

"Daley is talented. He's exactly the type of player we need on the defensive line, but he's still coming off an Achilles injury, and we really don't know what his playing status will look like this season or if he's going to be the type of player he was before the injury," Howard said of the All-American. "That uncertaintyputs a little bit of a question mark on his impact entering the 2026 season.

"And as far as Jaime Ffrench goes, I know the star hunters out there will disagree. Whatever, buddy. He's a five star. But to me, to be a five star wide receiver and to only catch one passy our freshman year is a little bit of a concern for me to a certain degree. Now, the wide receiver room at Texas was absolutely stacked, and I'm all for guys transferring to find extra playing time. But you have to wonder how a guy like that is going to fit in this new system."