BTN analysts high on Wink Martindale and the Michigan defense
Wink Martindale spent the last 20 years coaching in the NFL with the Raiders, Broncos, Ravens, and Giants. Tonight, he will make his debut as the defensive coordinator for Michigan. He takes over a Michigan defense that finished 1st, 7th, and 8th in total points allowed the last three years.
BTN's Gerry DiNardo discussed how Michigan's defense plays with their great talent and plays with great leverage. He also noted the high level at which the defense is being coached at. DiNardo highlighted Martindale's reputation for bringing the pressure. "It's Wink Martindale's package. I think we're gonna see more of his pressure package than we've seen with the other people that have been here that have copied his scheme," DiNardo said.
Former Wolverine tight end Jake Butt said Michigan potentially has three top-10 picks this year. In addition to Will Johnson and Mason Graham, Butt especially has high hopes for Kenneth Grant. "Kenneth Grant is a guy that's gonna shock people. We saw flashes last year; he's gonna be phenomenal," Butt said.
Howard Griffith explained the strength of the Michigan defensive line. He is impressed with how quick they are off the ball, as well as hand placement. "Ultimately, it starts up front, and I'm really confident with the depth that they have on the D-line, that they're going to be able to really create some problems for people," Griffith said.
There were a lot of departures to the NFL from Michigan's top-rated defense last year, but the cupboard is not bare. Aside from Johnson, Graham, and Grant, several other names on defense are poised to have breakout seasons.
