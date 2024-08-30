Can Michigan continue its non-conference dominance in the Big House?
Fresno State comes to the Big House for a 7:30 p.m. tilt tomorrow night, coming off a 9-4 season which included road wins over Purdue and Arizona State. A week later on Sept. 7, all eyes will be on Ann Arbor for a matchup between two top 10 teams. No. 5 Texas will be a challenge and will also be Michigan's biggest non-conference home game in some time.
Here is a look at the three most recent (and biggest) non-conference games to take place at Michigan Stadium.
2015: Michigan vs. No. 22 BYU
In Jim Harbaugh's first year, No. 22 BYU made a visit to the Big House. The Wolverines did all of their scoring in the first half, shutting out the Cougars 31-0, in what was the first of three consecutive shutouts. In a balanced attack, Michigan ran for 254 yards and passed for 194 yards, dominating BYU from start to finish. Jake Rudock rushed for two of Michigan's four touchdowns.
2016: No. 4 Michigan vs. Colorado
While unranked at the time, the Buffalo climbed as high as the top ten later in the season. Colorado led 21-7 after the first quarter, but it was all Michigan from there, outscoring the Buffaloes 38-7 the rest of the way. Up by 10 points with just over 11 minutes left, Jabrill Peppers returned a punt 54 yards to the house to put the game out of reach at 45-28. Peppers finished the game with 180 return yards and another 24 rushing yards.
2019: No. 19 Michigan vs. No. 8 Notre Dame
Michigan was desperate for a big win following years of faltering in some of its biggest games. On a rainy night, the Wolverines hosted the 8th ranked Fighting Irish. Michigan led 17-0 at halftime thanks to two Zach Charbonnet touchdowns. Three fourth quarter touchdowns powered Michigan to a 45-14 blowout win over the Irish. Michigan out rushed Notre Dame 303 to 47, led by Hassan Haskins' 149 yards. Daxton Hill headlined with two fumble recoveries and Notre Dame was held to just 180 yards.
