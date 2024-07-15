Can Michigan keep pace with previous CFP National Champions?

How playoff era teams have fared the year after winning a Natty:



🏆2014 OSU: 14-1, Natty

▪️2015 OSU: 12-1, missed playoff



🏆2015 Bama: 14-1, Natty

▪️2016 Bama: 14-1, lost in Natty



🏆2016 Clem: 14-1, Natty

▪️2017 Clem: 12-2, missed playoff



🏆2017 Bama: 13-1, Natty

▪️2018… pic.twitter.com/ozPpkKalVX