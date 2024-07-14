Michigan Edge Rushers: One thing I like, one thing I don’t, one thing to watch
Less than two weeks from Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, excitement builds for the 2024 college football season. Fall camps across the country are just around the corner, and we are now less than 50 days away from Michigan Football’s season-opener against Fresno State on Aug. 31.
Coming off arguably its best season in program history, the Wolverines bring another loaded roster into 2024 in the form of “Team 145”. In preparation for the upcoming year, it’s a good time to break down each position group for the Wolverines with “one thing I like”, “one thing I don’t” and “one thing to watch”. Up next is the guys that love to pin their ears back and get after the quarterback — Edge Rusher
One Thing I Like
As good as Jaylen Harrell and Braiden McGregor were as starters last year, the duo of Josiah Stewart and Derrick Moore might be even better on the edge. Stewart and Moore had the second and third-most sacks on the team last season despite playing behind the two aforementioned guys, and now they’re expected to get the lion’s share of snaps at defensive end this season. Both guys are experienced veterans who played a lot of snaps and in big moments last season. Stewart is a sleek, wiry athlete who excels at beating offensive tackles off the ball and speed rushing the quarterback. Moore is a bigger bodied guy who can overpower blockers. I like the diversity of both athletes and the different skillsets they bring. I have little doubt that Michigan’s starting defensive ends will be excellent once again in 2024.
One Thing I Don’t
This has been a theme throughout many of my position reviews, but it’s once again a concern about depth that has me leery. Harrell and McGregor were very good players, and it’s always difficult to replace guys like that. That’s important to acknowledge, however, the Wolverines did produce edge rushers at a ridiculous rate throughout most of Jim Harbaugh’s tenure. The next guy to step up could be redshirt junior TJ Guy, who’s patiently waited his turn in Ann Arbor. Guy appeared in nine games for the Wolverines at defensive end last year and is expected to be the third man in the rotation. Names to watch out for after Guy include redshirt juniors Kechaun Bennett and Tyler McLaurin.
One Thing To Watch
Michigan was one of the best programs in the country at developing edge rushers during the Jim Harbaugh era: Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Kwity Paye, Rashan Gary, Josh Uche…the list goes on and on. We expect the Wolverines’ offensive line to continue to excel under Sherrone Moore, but the head coach can’t allow there to be any slippage in the trenches on the other side of the ball. Moore hired former Western Michigan defensive coordinator Lou Espisito as Michigan’s new defensive line coach (after previous hire Greg Scruggs resigned following a OWI arrest). As a new era begins, can Michigan continue to be an edge rusher factory under a new regime?
In Case You Missed It
This article is part of a series examining every position group on Michigan Football’s 2024 roster. You can find the other position groups that Michigan Wolverines On SI has already covered here: (Quarterback, Running Back, Offensive Line, Tight End, Defensive Line)
