BREAKING: Michigan beats Penn State, Texas A&M for top-150 recruit
Michigan remained hot on the recruiting trail on Saturday after securing a commitment from four-star CB Dorian Barney. The Carrollton (GA) prospect picked the Wolverines over Penn State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Georgia Tech.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect is a top-150 recruit in the 2026 cycle. Per the Composite, Barney is the 148th-ranked player in the country and the No. 14-ranked CB. With the addition of Barney, Michigan now has three defensive backs committed, with Brody Jennings and Andre Clarke also on board.
Barney's commitment comes one day after the Wolverines landed a big-time WR, Travis Johnson. Michigan now has three WRs committed, but there is a chance for a major firework to happen on Saturday night when five-star WR Calvin Russell is set to make his decision.
Following Barney's commitment, here is a look at Michigan's 2026 class with Composite ranking.
Edge Carter Meadows (72nd)
QB Brady Smigiel (83rd)
DL Titan Davis (101st)
WR Zion Robinson (132nd)
OT Malakai Lee (137th)
WR Travis Johnson (144th)
CB Dorian Barney (148th)
TE Matt Ludwig (160th)
DL McHale Blade (168th)
CB Andre Clarke (177th)
Edge Julian Walker (197th)
CB Brody Jennings (277th)
OL Bear McWhorter (401st)
DL Alister Vallejo (413th)
OT Marky Walbridge (447th)
RB Jonathan Brown (566th)
TE Mason Bonner (617th)
WR Jaylen Pile (735th)
LB Markel Dabney (807th)
Edge Tariq Boney (828th)
K Micah Drescher (N/A)
LS Colton Colton Dermer (N/A)
