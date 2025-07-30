CBS Sports names one Michigan football player in need of a strong fall camp
Fall camp is underway in Ann Arbor, and one month from today, there will be college football played in the Big House. But there are plenty of storylines to follow leading up to the first game against New Mexico. The biggest storyline of them all is how quickly five-star freshman QB Bryce Underwood cements himself as the starting QB in Ann Arbor.
Michigan had the 131st-ranked passing attack last year, and Sherrone Moore is banking on Underwood -- and new OC Chip Lindsey -- to make that drastically better in 2025. The Wolverines made headlines after they flipped Underwood from LSU, and now the job is Underwood's for the taking.
With so many eyes on the Belleville product, CBS Sports' Chris Hummer named Underwood as one player who needs a strong fall camp.
"Underwood was always going to be the favorite to start for Michigan. The Wolverines have far too much invested from an NIL standpoint for him to sit. The early returns on Underwood have been immensely positive, and CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz pegged him as the "clear favorite" to be QB1 for the Wolverines in their opener.
"But that doesn't mean he doesn't have plenty to prove in fall camp. The biggest potential hurdle to his starting path is likely Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene, who missed most of the spring with an upper body injury. Keene is familiar with Wolverines OC Chip Lindsey, having played for him at UCF in 2022. He also brings an experience -- 8,245 career passing yards -- Underwood lacks.
"Underwood will need to beat out Keene and continue to show the necessary maturity and comfort in the offense to be a Week 1 starter for the Wolverines. I'd bet on that happening."
Keene is the experienced QB in the room, but the future is Underwood. With the Fresno State transfer missing spring, Underwood received the majority of the reps with the '1s'. Not only did he get a step ahead of Keene -- learning the Michigan playbook -- but Underwood likely already has plenty of confidence being utilized as the Wolverines' starting QB.
