Jim Harbaugh breaks out into song in postgame celebration
There's no question that Jim Harbaugh marches to the beat of his own drum, and sometimes it leads to some incredible (and hilarious) moments. Following the Chargers' 26-8 victory against the New Orleans Saints over the weekend, Harbaugh's postgame speech included a singing of "He's a Jolly Good Fellow."
Of course, Jim Harbaugh breaking out into song is nothing new if you followed the Michigan football program during his time in Ann Arbor. In fact, former Michigan offensive lineman Trente Jones shared a video on TikTok following the Wolverines' national championship victory where Harbaugh led the team in a singing of...you guessed it..."He's a Jolly Good Fellow,"
