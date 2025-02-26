Chargers' Jim Harbaugh offers guarantee to Minnesota Vikings fans
After selecting Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, it looked like the Minnesota Vikings had found their next franchise QB. McCarthy arrived to camp in a fierce battle with veteran QB Sam Darnold. And while Darnold certainly had the advantage of experience, there were some who believed that McCarthy would eventually work his way toward becoming the starter in 2024.
That belief only grew during an incredible preseason performance from McCarthy where he electrified the crowd in Minnesota. After tossing an early interception in the opener against the Raiders, the rookie QB came roaring back and helped lead the Vikings to a 24-23 victory. McCarthy finished the game completing 11-of-17 attempts for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns through the air. He also added two runs for 18 yards.
Following the game, the hype surrounding McCarthy only grew, with many believing he had a legitimate shot at being the Week 1 starter. But that all changed when it was announced that McCarthy had suffered a right meniscus tear that would sideline him for the entire season. In the following months, the rookie QB has been hard at work rehabbing and ensuring that he'll be ready for the 2025 campaign.
During a recent podcast appearance, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke highly of his former QB at the University of Michigan.
"I mean, I love J.J. McCarthy," Harbaugh said. "He's so much like Justin Herbert in the way that the energy that they bring, the tone setters. J.J. is a tone setter, brings the energy, great talent. And it's every fiber of his being is about helping his team. And it's just like Justin, you know? Justin is a perfectionist as well. Him and J.J. are a lot the same that way. They want to be good, they want to be great. And it's not self-promoting, in a self-promotion way like they want to be great for themselves. They want to be great for their teammates."
Harbaugh went on to offer some reassurance to Vikings fans, giving a guarantee that McCarthy is putting in the work necessary to be ready in 2025.
"So they're in great hands. J.J. has attacked his rehab the entire last six, seven months. And I can guarantee you, I can guarantee Vikings fans, that he is up and at it already today, attacking the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.
"I love him. I'm not going to love playing against him. We'll be playing the Vikings this year. There's going to be a part of me though," Harbaugh said pointing to his chest. "Across that sideline..."
