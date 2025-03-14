Chargers Jim Harbaugh recreates photo with former five-star Michigan recruit
It's funny how life works sometimes. One minute your chasing (and losing) a highly rated prospect on the recruiting trail in college, and the next you've signed him to your team in the NFL. That's the case for Jim Harbaugh and new Chargers running back Najee Harris.
As arguably the top running back prospect in the 2017 class, Harris spent most of his recruitment locked in with Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. But Harbaugh and the Wolverines established themselves as a real player for his services, leading to a recruiting battle that came down to the wire.
Michigan came close to flipping the five-star prospect before signing day, but Harris ultimately signed with Saban and the Tide.
Although it was a painful loss for the Wolverines, Harris would go on to capture two National Championships during his time in Tuscaloosa (2017, 2020). He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2020, and became a first round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.
After four seasons with the Tide and another four seasons with the Steelers, Harbaugh was finally able to land his prized running back recruit in Los Angeles. When Harris arrived to LA, Harbaugh and Harris recreated an old recruiting photo from 2017.
