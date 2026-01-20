Elite class of 2027 running back looking to visit Michigan

Class of 2027 running back Landen Williams-Callis just put together a good performance at the Polynesian Bowl, showing why he is considered one of the nation's best.

The 5-foot-8, 190-pounder from Texas has an offer from Michigan and said he wants to take a visit to Ann Arbor at some point during his recruiting process, he told Rivals' Greg Biggins.

"The schools I want to visit are Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Michigan and Oregon," Williams-Callis told Rivals.

The No. 42 ranked player nationally and the No. 3 running back in his class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, says he's going to start taking some visits soon but is in no rush to make a decision.

"I’m going to start going on visits and Junior Days soon and once I do that I’ll be able to get a better idea of who I like,” Williams-Callis told Rivals. “Everyone is recruiting me hard and I can’t really say anyone is showing me more attention (than another school)."

Why Michigan might have some ground to make up

Although running backs coach Tony Alford and the Wolverines are pursuing several running backs in the class, this particularly recruitment might be a challenge to win in the end. as Williams-Callis listed a few schools who should make his final cut without mentioning the Wolverines.

"I would say A&M, Oregon, Ohio State, Georgia and Texas are a few who should make it,” Williams-Callis told Rivals. “I have family who went to A&M and I’m close with coach Troop (Trooper Taylor) and coach Elko. I’ve been to Oregon twice and I like the weather, the culture and coach Samples, the RB coach is a good guy.

"I’ve been to Texas a couple of times and I like coach (Jabbar) Juluke a lot, I mess with him, we’re real cool. Coach (Carlos) Locklyn at Ohio State has been recruiting me since he was at Oregon so I’m very comfortable with him. I love how Georgia runs the ball and it’s country there and that’s where I’m from so I like it there a lot.”

Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford talks to players before a play against Michigan State during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, Williams-Callis is still early in his process, meaning a lot can change in the landscape of his recruitment. If he does end up making a visit to Ann Arbor, we will see if that changes Michigan's standing compared to other schools in the mix.

The Wolverines currently have four verbal commits in their 2027 class, which currently ranks No. 11 in college football, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.