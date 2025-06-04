Michigan Football offers son of Wolverine legend Charles Woodson
In a move that has been expected for quite some time, the Michigan Wolverines have extended an offer to Charles Woodson Jr.
The 5-11, 160-pound safety out of Florida is rated as a 4-star prospect and the No. 23 safety in the nation according, to 247Sports. Woodson currently holds 9 offers, including programs like Florida State, Texas A&M, Syracuse, and Ole Miss.
And while Woodson Jr. certainly provides the type of talent that should get folks in Ann Arbor excited, the fact that he's the son of the Michigan GOAT makes it even more exciting for Michigan fans.
Charles Woodson played for the Wolverines from 1995-1997, leaving the program as the undisputed greatest player of all time. He helped lead Michigan to a national championship in 1997, and he's still the only primarily defensive player in college football history to win the Heisman Trophy. Whether it was on defense, offense, or special teams, Woodson was a big play waiting to happen.
After three years in Ann Arbor, Woodson finished his Michigan career with 18 interceptions, good for No. 2 all-time in program history.
Following his junior year, Woodson declared for the 1998 NFL Draft and was selected by the Oakland Raiders with their 1st round pick (No. 4 overall). He would go on to become one of the most decorated players in NFL history. Here are just some of his incredible accomplishments in the NFL:
- Super Bowl champion (XLV)
- NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2009)
- NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (1998)
- 4× First-team All-Pro (1999, 2001, 2009, 2011)
- 4× Second-team All-Pro (2000, 2008, 2010, 2015)
- 9× Pro Bowl (1998–2001, 2008–2011, 2015)
- 2× NFL interceptions leader (2009, 2011)
- NFL 2000s All-Decade Team
- PFWA All-Rookie Team (1998)
- Art Rooney Award (2015)
- Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football to open 2025 season with back-to-back primetime games
Michigan Football makes top list for elite wide receiver, decision date announced
Bryce Underwood shreds Buckeyes in EA Sports College Football 26 trailer
Michigan in recruiting battle with Ohio State, Tennessee for five-star prospect
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson