Cincinnati Bengals exercise 5th-year option on former Michigan Wolverine cornerback
Former Michigan Wolverine cornerback Dax Hill has had his 5th year option picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals. Hill was an elite 5-star safety coming out of high school and famously switched his commitment from Alabama to Michigan. That flip excited the Wolverine fan base with Hill being rated the top high school safety in the nation at the time. Hill played three seasons with Michigan before being selected in the first round with the 31st overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.
During his 37 games in Cincinnati, Hill has racked up 151 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 interceptions and 13 passes defended. The 6-foot,190-pound corner is lanky enough to shut down taller receivers and also has the speed to cover shifty slot receivers.
Hill had a solid career at Michigan but did not materialize into the elite player that many fans thought he might become. His talent and ability were enough to garner him a first round draft grade and selection. Since entering the league, Hill has been a solid corner option in Cincinnati and the Bengals were quick to pick up his rookie 5th year option. That move will give the Bengals another year to analyze Hill's play before deciding whether to offer the young corner an extension.
