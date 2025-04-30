Report: Michigan football DT Mason Graham received prank call prior to the Cleveland Browns picking him
New Cleveland Browns' quarterback Shedeur Sanders isn't the only player who received a prank call(s) during the 2025 NFL Draft. More and more players have come out and confirmed they received calls from fans to prank call them regarding when and where they were getting picked.
According to Tony Garcia with the Detroit Free Press, Michigan football DT Mason Graham was also one of those players.
Mason Graham, the former Michigan football All-American defensive tackle who was taken No. 5 overall by the organization, was also the recipient of prank calls, his father Allen Graham confirmed to the Free Press on April 28.- Tony Garcia
"Yeah – that happened," Allen's text message to the Free Press began. "Someone made a TikTok while crank (sic) calling him & showed his number on the video ... his phone was getting called nonstop."
While Graham received a prank call, or multiple, he didn't have to wait long before he heard the real call. The Cleveland Browns took Graham with the fourth overall pick in the draft. But his new teammate, the Colorado QB, didn't have the short wait. A viral video shows Falcons' defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich's son and a friend calling Sanders' phone and acting like Saints' GM Mickey Loomis.
The Falcons were later fined, as was Ulbrich, while his son sent out an apology. Now that both Sanders and Graham were drafted and a part of Cleveland, both of them can put this behind them and get to work playing for the Browns. Graham will pair up with star Myles Garrett to make up a formidable defensive line for the Browns.
