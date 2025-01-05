Clemson transfer WR places Michigan in his top three
After missing out on Connecticut transfer Skyler Bell, Michigan received some good news on the WR front. On3's Pete Nakos reported that Clemson transfer receiver Troy Stellato has narrowed his choices down to Kentucky, West Virginia and Michigan. With Tyler Morris headed to Indiana, Stellato would be a great for Michigan's depth at the position. He possesses the same speed that Morris brought to the field, clocking in with a 4.4 40. He is also reported to be a great downfield blocker, a must for any wide receiver that wants to see the field in Ann Arbor.
It has also been reported that some of the hang up with Stellato and Michigan may be academic in nature, and Stellato has stated that he was "working through some transcript issues". This has been an issue with players attempting to transfer into Michigan in the past. Hopefully, with our need for speedy receiver in Ann Arbor, this does not become a hurdle that the Wolverines are unable to overcome. This is one to follow as Stellato surely must be enticed by the potential to play with incoming gunslinger Bryce Underwood.
Here's a closer look at some of his top accomplishments at Clemson, courtesy of ClemsonTigres.com:
Battled injuries for much of his four seasons at Clemson, catching 65 passes for 600 yards and two touchdowns and rushing once for 11 yards in 912 offensive snaps over 23 career games (11 starts) from 2021-24.
2024: Caught 25 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown in 309 snaps over nine games (five starts) … gained 23 yards on two receptions vs. Appalachian State … posted two catches for 38 yards vs. NC State … added three catches for 16 yards and an 11-yard rushing attempt at Florida State …recorded a then-career-high 72 receiving yards on a season-high six receptions with a touchdown at Wake Forest … set a career high in receiving yards (74) and matched his career high in receptions (seven) vs. Virginia … caught a 10-yard pass vs. Louisville … gained 20 yards on three catches at Virginia Tech … caught an 11-yard pass at Pitt … had season-ending hand surgery in November.
2023: Enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2023 after being besieged by injuries for most of his first two-plus seasons at Clemson … recorded 38 catches for 321 yards and a touchdown in 580 snaps over 12 games (six starts) … made his return in Week 2 vs. Charleston Southern, posting then-career highs with five receptions and 51 yards … caught a 12-yard pass vs. Florida Atlantic … added four receptions for 41 yards vs. No. 4 Florida State … collected 37 yards and his first career touchdown on four receptions at Syracuse … caught two passes for 10 yards vs. Wake Forest … made two catches for 22 yards at Miami (Fla.) … again posted a career high in receptions at NC State, catching seven passes for 29 yards … caught three passes for 27 yards vs. No. 12 Notre Dame … gained 50 yards on a team-high-tying six receptions vs. No. 20 North Carolina.
