REPORT: Michigan pursuing transfer portal wide receiver from Clemson
The 2024 season is officially over for the Michigan Wolverines, but the work on the recruiting trail - and in the transfer portal - is still ongoing. As of this writing, Michigan currently features the No. 3 overall transfer portal class in the country according to On3. The Wolverines have added eight new players from the transfer portal in recent weeks, including quarterback Mikey Keene (Fresno State), running back Justice Haynes (Alabama), and linebacker Troy Bowles (Georgia).
On the offensive side of the ball, Michigan is still looking to add weapons at the skill positions. At wide receiver, the Wolverines welcomed former Indiana wideout Donaven McCulley to Ann Arbor when he committed back on Dec. 13. The 6-5, 195 pound wideout gives the Wolverines the type of big-body target they haven't had in Ann Arbor in quite some time. But Michigan is still on the hunt for additional weapons at wideout, and the latest reporting from On3 suggests that the Wolverines are interested in former Clemson WR Troy Stellato.
The former four-star recruit has 66 career catches for 616 yards and two touchdowns during his time at Clemson, and the veteran could certainly work himself into the rotation in Ann Arbor. Described as a "reliable" pass catcher with 4.4 40 speed, Stellato is also the type of wideout who doesn't mind doing the dirty work when it comes to blocking for the running game.
As Michigan now turns its full attention to the 2025 season, expect the Wolverines to be extremely aggressive in securing the commitments of any remaining transfer portal pieces they think could be valuable next season.
