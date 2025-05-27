REPORT: Cleveland Browns reach $40M deal with former Michigan defender Mason Graham
Add Mason Graham to the long list of Michigan Men who are getting PAID in the NFL. On Tuesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Cleveland Browns have reached a deal with Graham worth over $40 million. The Browns selected Graham in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 5 overall pick.
During his time in Ann Arbor, Graham quickly established himself as a key figure in the Michigan defense. He appeared in 39 games and made 27 starts along the defense line in his three seasons with the Wolverines, working his way to becoming a unanimous first-team All-American in 2024.
At 6-3, 320 pounds, Graham's combination of size, speed, and power made him nearly impossible to block. He finished the 2024 campaign with 45 tackles (first among all defensive linemen), including 7.0 TFLs and 3.5 sacks.
Although there was some skepticism from fringe analysts about whether or not Graham was worthy of being a first-round pick, it's clear that the Cleveland Browns had no reservations. And with the two sides now reportedly reaching a deal, Graham will certainly be under the microscope this fall as he looks to live up to the hype.
