Coaches Poll: Michigan football climbs rankings after upsetting USC
After slipping in the rankings following a loss to Texas and a closer-than-expected win over Arkansas State, Michigan football is trending back up following their 27-24 upset win over USC on Saturday evening in Ann Arbor.
In the Week 5 update to the US LBM Coaches Poll, the Wolverines jumped five spots back to No. 12 in the latest ranking, tied for the second-largest jump in the poll this week. Here's how the rankings shook out...
US LBM Coaches Poll — Week 5
1.) Georgia
2.) Texas
3.) Ohio State
4.) Alabama
5.) Ole Miss
6.) Tennessee
7.) Oregon
8.) Penn State
9.) Miami
10.) Utah
11.) Missouri
12.) Michigan
13.) LSU
14.) Notre Dame
15.) Clemson
16.) USC
17.) Louisville
18.) Oklahoma
19.) Iowa State
20.) Oklahoma State
21.) Illinois
22.) BYU
23.) UNLV
24.) Texas A&M
25.) Kansas State
