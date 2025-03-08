Colston Loveland ranked highly in fantasy football future predictions
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland is widely expected to be a mid-first round pick by most NFL Draft experts. His size, speed, and catch ability are elite and he has been able to avoid injuries for most of his career. Loveland looks poised to have a solid NFL career and maybe even a Pro Bowl level one at that. He was recently ranked, in terms of his fantasy football upside, against his peers aged 25 and younger. Some of those peers like Sam Laporta and Brock Bowers have already had exceptional starts to their professional careers.
Loveland came in below two other future 2025 NFL Draftees, Bowling Greens Harold Fannin , Jr and Penn State's Tyler Warren. He has been mocked in many drafts ahead of both of these prospects so that is an odd choice of ranking for sure. Kyle Pitts is also ranked third overall, which is another stretch in my opinion. I believe if you asked the Atlanta Falcons to swap Pitts for Loveland right now, they would make that trade in a heartbeat.
Wherever Loveland ends up he will compete for immediate reps and provide his quarterback with a great release valve, a big target across the middle, and help in blocking blitzes. Loveland checks all the boxes needed for a tight end to succeed on Sunday. I believe that he is criminally underrated as a fantasy player, his ability to play tight end and hybrid receiver will bode well for him in fantasy leagues.
