Kyle Whittingham's Injury Updates Could Cause Concern for Michigan's Game vs. Iowa

It was a tale of two halves on Saturday afternoon between Michigan and UTEP. The Wolverines' self-inflicted wounds kept the game close in the first half. The Miners led 14-7, but it was all Michigan after that.

Michigan would enter half with a 17-14 lead and then the Wolverines dominated in the final 30 minutes, winning 52-17. Bryce Underwood was improved passing the ball, and Andrew Marsh finally emerged this season.

But it wasn't all great for Michigan. Starting RB Jordan Marshall got banged up and left the game. He was beat up last weekend against Oklahoma, and despite trying to give it a go against the Miners, Marshall was seen limping. He ran for 59 yards on 12 carries, with a score, and following the game, Kyle Whittingham said he hopes to have Marshall paired with Savion Hiter next week.

"Jordan exited the game with a little nagging thing that was actually residual from last week, last game," Whittingham said. "And so we hope to have him ready to roll next week. But both good backs, and great to see him be productive."

A freak injury kept Andrew Sprague out of the game

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Ahead of the game against UTEP, starting RT Andrew Sprague wasn't seen. During pre-game warmups, it was Blake Frazier repping in his spot and Evan Link working at LT. Sprague wasn't on the field and he was seen sitting on the sideline ahead of the game.

According to Whittingham, it was something that came up within the last 24 hours and while he didn't seem as hopeful about getting Sprague back this upcoming week. The first-year Wolverines coach said he hopes to get him back soon, but he felt like the starting five held their own.

"Well, we sure hope to have him back soon," Whittingham said. "It was a weird deal and was within the last literally 24 hours. And I won't elaborate on it, but it completely caught us off guard because he took every rep during the practice week up until yesterday.

"I thought the new configuration played out pretty darn good. Evan Link back to his usual spot at left tackle. He played several hundred snaps last season at left tackle. We bumped Blake Frazier over to the right side, and I thought those guys did a nice job. For having literally no reps as a unit in practice all week long, I thought they handled it pretty good."

Hopeful to have Berry back next week

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The other key Wolverine who didn't play on Saturday was starter Zeke Berry. The broadcast mentioned that Shamari Earls was starting in his place and that Berry was 'banged up'. But Whittingham revealed that Berry could've gone against UTEP if Michigan really needed him.

While he didn't say Berry was a go for sure next weekend, it sounds very promising that the Wolverines will get him against Iowa.

"He was a game-time decision, literally," said Whittingham.

"He had had something that was nagging at him during the week. Had we had to have him today, probably could have played him. The safer course of action was to try to sit him and get him completely healthy for next week and let Shamari Earls take over and get some reps there.

"So I believe that was the right decision. He should be good to go for next week. Because of that, we didn't have any setbacks, obviously, he didn't play. So he's a really important part of our secondary, and we're hoping we get him back next week."

Huge matchup next weekend

Michigan will welcome Iowa into the Big House and the Hawkeyes are coming off a 55-0 win over Northern Iowa earlier on Saturday. Iowa's offense has been more explosive in two of its three games this year, and as always, Iowa will bring a stout defense into Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines hope to get all three of their key players back next weekend, and if Michigan misses any of them, it will affect the Wolverines in one way or another. The two big pieces are Sprague and Marshall, though. Having the best five linemen on the field is important, as well as having the 1A of the run game.

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