Michigan football predicted to land major legacy prospect for future class
Rivals' Steve Wiltfong placed a huge prediction in favor of Michigan on Tuesday. The Wolverines are now predicted to land Charles Woodson Jr. -- the son of legend Charles Woodson. Woodson Jr. is a 2027 prospect who hails from Orlando (FL) Lake Nona. Wiltfong's expert prediction was placed with a 60 confidence level.
Woodson Jr. is listed as a four-star prospect on Rivals. He is ranked as the No. 343 player and No. 33 safety per Rivals' industrial rankings. Woodson Jr. is a tad lower on the Composite. Per 247Sports Composite, he is a three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 377 player.
He has a solid offer sheet that consists of teams like Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M, among others.
High expectations
If Woodson Jr. follows in his father's footsteps, there will be some big expectations placed on him. The elder Woodson is considered one of the best, if not the best, Wolverines to ever play in Ann Arbor. His career is quite astonishing and he even went on to have a fantastic pro career where he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Woodson won the Heisman in 1997, along with helping Michigan win a share of the national title that year. He also won the following awards:
- Walter Camp Player of the Year
- Bronko Nagurski Award
- Chuck Bednarik Award
- Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year
- Jim Thorpe Award
- Consensus All-American
With those type of accolades, it's going to signal plenty of pressure on the young Woodson if he were to come to Michigan.
2027 class already making a name
Michigan is still working to build the 2026 class, but the Wolverines are filling in the '27 class nicely. Michigan has three commitments for the '27 cycle and it has the No. 16 overall class. The Wolverines landed four-star QB Peter Bourque, along with linemen Louis Esposito and Tristan Dare.
Adding a key piece like Woodson Jr. would be great for this class moving forward. Not only is Woodson Jr. a legacy, but he would likely be a great recruiter for Michigan with other prospects from the state of Florida.