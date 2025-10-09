Commits, targets give predictions between Michigan football vs. USC
No. 15 Michigan heads west this weekend for a game against USC. The Wolverines are coming off a home win last weekend against Wisconsin, and the Trojans are coming off a bye -- they also lost to Illinois two weeks ago.
This game will be strength vs. strength this weekend. The Trojans have one of the top offenses in the country, and QB Jayden Maiava is the No. 2 passer through six weeks. USC has a better-than-expected rushing attack as well with Waymond Jordan. But USC hasn't seen a defense like Michigan's. The Wolverines have a very good pass-rushing unit, and that's where the Trojans are weak.
Offensively, USC hasn't seen a rushing attack like the Wolverines. The Illini gashed the Trojans two weeks ago up the middle, and the Wolverines have a better rushing attack than Illinois. Justice Haynes is a top-five RB in the country and has rushed for over 100 yards in every game so far this season.
Ahead of the matchup, Michigan Wolverines on SI spoke with a few Michigan commits and targets to see what they want to see out of the Wolverines this weekend, and to get a prediction.
2026 Michigan commit WR Jaylen Pile
"Michigan will need to establish the run game and physicality up front and take advantage of the big plays made in the passing game from last week. Defensively we will get after the quarterback. Go Blue!"
2026 Michigan commit RB Jonathan Brown
"I think I’ll see another big game by Justice Haynes, the O-line has been great this year along with a great defensive performance like last week. Michigan wins 27-21."
2026 Georgia commit, Michigan LB target Nick Abrams
"I do think they will beat the Trojans. It should be a hard-fought game. The defense is going to have to fly around, make plays, and tackle."
2028 Edge target Jayden Bell
"Have to be able to run the ball and get Bryce going early."
We will continue to add recruit's predictions when they come in. Michigan fans can see the Wolverines in action on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
