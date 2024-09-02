Competition at running back for Michigan causes questions about the position moving forward
The Michigan offense had a sluggish offensive game in the season opener against Fresno State. The two quarterbacks Alex Orji and Davis Warren only threw for 121 total yards with Orji adding another 32 yards rushing. The only positive aspects for the Michigan offense in this underwhelming performance, were TE Colston Loveland having a career game with eight catches for 87 yards and a touchdown, and the running back room having an overall productive showing.
Surprisingly the main reason for the running back room's success was not due to top-ranked RB and cover athlete for EA Sports College Football 25, Donovan Edwards. The senior and team captain actually struggled against the Bulldogs' lackluster run defense, and ended the game with an abysmal 27 yards on 11 carries which gave him an average of 2.5 YPC. Edwards didn't see many openings in the defense with his longest run being seven yards. The only positive part of Edwards' game being the three-yard TD reception in the first quarter where he put Michigan on the board, and walked into the endzone untouched.
On the other hand, apparent backup running back, Kalel Mullings, seemed to be the top dog at the position for almost the entirety of the game. He had the most total carries with 15 instead of Edwards' 11. He also totaled 65 more yards ending the game at a total of 92 yards rushing. Most importantly his averages were significantly better at 6.1 YPC. Other than scoring a touchdown, Mullings dominated the running back position throughout the game.
Sherrone Moore spoke on the situation post-game, "We think we have two guys that are starters. We'll play both of them, keep playing them. You're going to need both of them for the long haul of the season. We'll just keep playing both of them."
We will get a better sense of what the running back situation looks like when Michigan takes on #4 ranked Texas at the Big House on Saturday at 12pm EST on Fox.
