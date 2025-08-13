Confused Buckeye fans think ex-Michigan QB won starting job over Bryce Underwood
Using social media as a source for high-level analysis or thoughtful opinions is rarely a good idea—especially in the world of sports. So it should come as no surprise that some Ohio State fans made themselves look foolish this week by missing a key detail in Michigan's quarterback situation.
On Wednesday, On3's Pete Nakos reported that former Michigan quarterback Jayden Denegal had been named the starter at his new school, San Diego State. But that didn't stop a whole host of Buckeye fans from jumping to the wrong conclusion. Believing that Denegal was still on Michigan's roster, they took this announcement to mean he had somehow beaten out five-star freshman Bryce Underwood for the Wolverines' starting job.
Of course, Denegal transferred out of Michigan months ago. But in an era where many fans get their news from social media hot takes and podcast clips featuring talks of "hammers," it's not shocking that the full context was missed by so many Buckeye faithful.
To be fair, writing about this mix-up might be giving exactly the attention these kinds of reactions are meant to generate. Still, it's worth highlighting just how desperate some fans are to feel relevant. And right now, that desperation is most obvious in Columbus.
Despite Ohio State winning the national championship last season, many of their fans have spent the entire offseason obsessing over all things Michigan—commenting, tweeting, and podcasting about anything and everything involving the Wolverines. This is also the same fanbase that now tries to downplay the significance of "The Game."
Regardless of the reasoning behind it, some Ohio State fans just can't help themselves when it comes to Michigan—and more often than not, the result is embarrassment.
