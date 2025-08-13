Wolverine Digest

Confused Buckeye fans think ex-Michigan QB won starting job over Bryce Underwood

Ohio State fans believe a former Michigan QB has beaten out Bryce Underwood for the Wolverines' starting job.

Chris Breiler

Mascot: Ohio State mascot Brutus Buckeye.
Mascot: Ohio State mascot Brutus Buckeye. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Using social media as a source for high-level analysis or thoughtful opinions is rarely a good idea—especially in the world of sports. So it should come as no surprise that some Ohio State fans made themselves look foolish this week by missing a key detail in Michigan's quarterback situation.

On Wednesday, On3's Pete Nakos reported that former Michigan quarterback Jayden Denegal had been named the starter at his new school, San Diego State. But that didn't stop a whole host of Buckeye fans from jumping to the wrong conclusion. Believing that Denegal was still on Michigan's roster, they took this announcement to mean he had somehow beaten out five-star freshman Bryce Underwood for the Wolverines' starting job.

Of course, Denegal transferred out of Michigan months ago. But in an era where many fans get their news from social media hot takes and podcast clips featuring talks of "hammers," it's not shocking that the full context was missed by so many Buckeye faithful.

To be fair, writing about this mix-up might be giving exactly the attention these kinds of reactions are meant to generate. Still, it's worth highlighting just how desperate some fans are to feel relevant. And right now, that desperation is most obvious in Columbus.

Despite Ohio State winning the national championship last season, many of their fans have spent the entire offseason obsessing over all things Michigan—commenting, tweeting, and podcasting about anything and everything involving the Wolverines. This is also the same fanbase that now tries to downplay the significance of "The Game."

Regardless of the reasoning behind it, some Ohio State fans just can't help themselves when it comes to Michigan—and more often than not, the result is embarrassment.

Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

