Five-Star brother of former Michigan, Alabama cornerback says, "I love Michigan"
When former Michigan safety Keon Sabb entered the transfer portal after the 2023 National Championship season, Wolverine fans were shocked. To say they were caught off guard and surprised is an understatement; shocked is probably not even a strong enough word. Sabb was expected to start the following season and was seen as a massive piece of the 2024 defense. Keon eventually ended up in Tuscaloosa with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Ironically, his Tide team met the Wolverines in the 2024 Reliaquest Bowl and came up short against the boys from Ann Arbor.
Despite his brother's untimely and unexpected departure from the Michigan football program, five-star Xavier Sabb is still high on the Wolverines. He stated recently, "I love Michigan." A powerful statement that has to be music to the ears of Head Coach Sherrone Moore and his coaching staff. The younger Sabb is cut from the same cloth as former Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. He is a jack of all trades with blazing speed and an ability to affect the game on offense, defense, and special teams.
Earning the commitment of Xavier, who is nationally ranked as the 15th best prospect in the 2027 class, will be no easy feat. All of the big boys of college football are involved in this battle. Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, and Penn State have all offered the talented young athlete. Michigan would like to get him on campus and show him how they can utilize his plethora of skills in a manner that makes him marketable to NFL scouts.
Name, image, and likeness (NIL) will play a role in this recruitment. Players with Sabb's ability are rare, and he can affect a game in so many ways with his skillset. Getting him to Ann Arbor is step one. His family is already familiar with the program, but Sherrone Moore runs things a bit differently than former head man Jim Harbaugh did. This is going to be a heavyweight recruiting fight, and I do not see Xavier committing early.
MORE: Cleveland Browns rookie Mason Graham named "Top 10 Impact Rookie" by Fox Sports
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -