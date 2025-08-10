Wolverine Digest

Kenneth Grant gave Miami Dolphins fans a glimpse of his elite athleticism

Jerred Johnson

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kenneth Grant (90) . Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kenneth Grant (90) . Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Dolphins rookie defensive tackle Kenneth Grant is a monster of a young man. Standing an impressive 6-foot-4 and weighing in at a whopping 330 pounds, Grant possesses the size and strength needed to dominate in the NFL trenches. He also showcases elite athleticism, something Michigan fans were able to witness during his standout college career over the past couple of years. Grant put that incredible athleticism on display during a preseason game against the Chicago Bears. Although the game ended in a 24-24 tie, Grant was the talk of the town as he was virtually unblockable at times and served as a major disruptor for much of the game, causing problems for the Bears' offensive line and earning praise from coaches and analysts alike.

Grant finished the game with four total tackles and a pass defended. That defended pass was on the second screen play that Grant sniffed out and blew up. He showed that he has a solid feel for the game, and his football instincts are light years ahead of where he should be as a rookie. Playing an NFL-style defense his entire time in Ann Arbor has helped his growth and ability to transition to the NFL game.

As Grant earns more reps, watches more film, and learns from veterans around him, his game will only grow. I believe that the Dolphins organization and fanbase will look back at the 13th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and be very pleased with the outcome.

KG
Miami Dolphins first-round pick Kenneth Grant on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Miami Gardens. / Hal Habib / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Tom Brady pokes fun at New York Jets fans as New England Patriots unveil his statue

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Five-Star brother of former Michigan, Alabama cornerback says, "I love Michigan"

Exciting Michigan transfer lands on preseason All-Big Ten First Team

Top five Tom Brady stats that sound completely unreal, but are very much real

Jim Harbaugh reflects on deep bond with JJ McCarthy ahead of pending NFL clash

Michigan team is in "awe" of how 17-year-old phenom Bryce Underwood carries himself

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson loves rookie Colston Loveland's work ethic

Michigan QB Bryce Underwood approaching Buffalo Bills great Josh Allen in size

Published |Modified
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Football