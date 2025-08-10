Kenneth Grant gave Miami Dolphins fans a glimpse of his elite athleticism
Miami Dolphins rookie defensive tackle Kenneth Grant is a monster of a young man. Standing an impressive 6-foot-4 and weighing in at a whopping 330 pounds, Grant possesses the size and strength needed to dominate in the NFL trenches. He also showcases elite athleticism, something Michigan fans were able to witness during his standout college career over the past couple of years. Grant put that incredible athleticism on display during a preseason game against the Chicago Bears. Although the game ended in a 24-24 tie, Grant was the talk of the town as he was virtually unblockable at times and served as a major disruptor for much of the game, causing problems for the Bears' offensive line and earning praise from coaches and analysts alike.
Grant finished the game with four total tackles and a pass defended. That defended pass was on the second screen play that Grant sniffed out and blew up. He showed that he has a solid feel for the game, and his football instincts are light years ahead of where he should be as a rookie. Playing an NFL-style defense his entire time in Ann Arbor has helped his growth and ability to transition to the NFL game.
As Grant earns more reps, watches more film, and learns from veterans around him, his game will only grow. I believe that the Dolphins organization and fanbase will look back at the 13th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and be very pleased with the outcome.
