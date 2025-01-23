Could Michigan NIL super donor be in the running to buy Tik Tok?
Michigan Man Dave Portnoy seems to think that the second richest man in the world, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, could be in the running to purchase Tik Tok. Ellison and his wife, Jolin, are near and dear to Michigan fans across the world after it was revealed they played a major role in the deal that convinced phenom Bryce Underwood to de-commit from LSU and join Coach Moore and his team in Ann Arbor. Jolin is a Michigan alumnus and was dead set that the Wolverine program would not go back to the dark days of Brady Hoke.
"I never want to live that era ever again. I can’t stomach waking up on a Saturday knowing we’re not the best team on the field. I needed somebody from Michigan to step up and show they cared as much as I did.”- Jolin Ellison
Ellison's name was recently brought up by President Donald Trump in regard to the sale of Tik Tok. The company has been big news lately as it was shut down for 12 hours due to a law passed over a year ago that banned the platform. It is back online now and American business folks are looking to purchase part of the company to insure its compliance with law. Portnoy thinks that could benefit Michigan if Ellison were to make the purchase.
With the high utilization of the platform by athletes at all levels, I tend to agree with Portnoy that having the owner of the platform as a major supporting of Michigan athletics would be beneficial. It remains to be seen how serious Ellison could be as a player in the sale or part owner ship of Tik Tok, his name was merely mentioned and briefly at a press conference. Seems like if anyone had the buying power to do it, it would be the second richest man in the world.
