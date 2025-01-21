Michigan Football trending toward retaining defensive coordinator Wink Martindale?
Midway through the 2024 season, there were several within Michigan's fanbase that were ready to move on from defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
However, after brilliant performances from the Wolverines' defense in wins over Ohio State and Alabama to end the year, those rumblings were silenced. Instead, Michigan had to worry about its first-year defensive coordinator potentially making a return to the NFL.
Martindale interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts this offseason, and also drew interest from the Cincinnati Bengals. However, all three of those job openings have been filled, and Martindale remains in Ann Arbor. The Falcons have announced Jeff Ulbrich as their new DC, the Colts have hired Lou Anarumo, and the Bengals are targeting Notre Dame's Al Golden to fill their position.
Earlier this month, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore confirmed with reporters that he wanted to keep Martindale on staff, when asked about the defensive coordinator taking interviews with the Falcons and Colts.
"Don't want to lose him," Moore said. "Don't want him to go anywhere. Want him to be here in Michigan, and I think he does, too. But he has opportunities he has to look at."
Obviously, Michigan is not out of the woods yet in terms of retaining Martindale for the 2025 season, as the NFL coaching carousel will continue over the next month-plus. However, it's a positive sign for the Maize and Blue that at least three available NFL jobs have gone in a different direction.
Martindale was the second-highest paid defensive coordinator in all of college football in 2024, with an annual salary of $2.3 million per year. He trailed only LSU's Blake Baker, who made $2.5 million. However, Martindale has spent the majority of his coaching tenure in the professional ranks, including 20 consecutive years in the NFL prior to joining Moore's staff at Michigan last winter.
As the offseason continues, Martindale's status in Ann Arbor will continue to be monitored in the month ahead.
