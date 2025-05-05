Could Sherrone Moore's suspension impact Michigan football's ability to win affected games?
The news that the University of Michigan has suspended head football coach Sherrone Moore for two games as part of "Signgate" has reverberated across the college football landscape this morning. Rivals are jumping on the news as proof that Michigan cheated and knew what was going on during disgraced former staffer Connor Stalions employment with the team. Regardless of the noise coming from rival fans, self-imposed sanctions are relatively normal in NCAA investigations.
Michigan football is not admitting guilt or complicity in the scandal, they are merely saying senior leaders should have been more aware of what was going on in their program. Moore is the one taking the hit as many of the other coaches and staffers that were around have now moved on. The Wolverines removed Stalions quickly when the allegations surfaced and the NCAA has been investigating since.
ESPN's reporting indicates the two games Moore will miss are the September 13th home game against the Central Michigan Chippewas and the September 20th road game against Big Ten rival Nebraska Cornhuskers. The CMU game seems like a win regardless of Moore being on the sideline or his couch. The Nebraska game could provide a bit more of a challenge.
The Cornhuskers bring back one of the more talented quarterbacks in the Big Ten in sophomore signal caller Dylan Raiola. Raiola was a starter for the majority of his freshman campaign, so he is coming into his second season with some significant experience. The Cornhuskers come in as the 22nd ranked team after spring game and practices ended, Michigan is 17th. the teams have similar expectations and a lot of youth on their offensive side of the ball. Missing your head coach in a tight matchup could very well impact the outcome of this game. It is a shame that Michigan is still dealing with this controversy and did not handle it a long time ago.
