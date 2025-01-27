Could the Buckeyes lose both of their coordinators this off season?
After reaching the mountain top in college football, holding together a staff is one of the more difficult things to do. Michigan went through it last year losing its head coach, defensive coordinator, strength coach, and many other staffer positions. This is the nature of the beast, your coordinators do well, you win because of it, other teams want them.
Ohio State is dealing with that reality right now. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was the first domino to fall, it was a surprising one as he lateraled to Big Ten rival Penn State. Knowles is a Pennsylvania guy so it should not be too shocking, but generally these moves involve a promotion. With Knowles out of the picture, it now looks like OSU offensive coordinator Chip Kelly may be looking for one of those promotions back to the NFL as an OC.
Kelly was brought to Ohio State to re-energize the offense and win a National Championship; he accomplished that goal. The only blemish was a 13-10 loss to Michigan where Kelly and HC Ryan Day decided to change up their scheme and out-tough the Wolverines instead of using their big play receivers to their advantage. Rumors suggest the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are two teams showing heavy interest in Kelly.
The Buckeye OC has four years of head coaching experience in the NFL ranks. He was HC of the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013-2015 and HC of the San Francisco 49ers for the 2016 season. With the potential of be a lot of turnover and turmoil in Columbus, surely some other programs, including Michigan, will use this to their advantage in recruiting and transfer portal battles.
