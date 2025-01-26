BREAKING: Michigan's arch-rival Ohio State is taking a massive blow to its coaching staff
In a shocking turn of events, things appear to be getting worse for Ohio State following its national title. On Sunday, multiple reports have indicated that the Buckeyes' defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will be leaving Columbus and heading to Penn State to coach under James Franklin as the Nittany Lions' defensive coordinator.
The Nittany Lions lost former Indiana head coach Tom Allen who was with Penn State for this past season. He left Penn State for Clemson where he will be coaching for the Tigers.
The deal is expected to become official on Monday and Knowles is expected to become the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the country making north of $3 million per year. Ohio State had the No. 1 scoring defense this past season allowing 12.9 points per game and the Buckeyes were the No. 1 total defense allowing 254.6 yards per game. Knowles came to Columbus back in 2022 after he was Oklahoma State's defensive coordinator from 2018-2021.
Knowles definitely made the Buckeyes' defense better, but Knowles will be leaving Ohio State with one thing in common with Jack Sawyer and the rest of Ohio State's senior class. None of them have experienced a win over Michigan. Now that Knowles is headed to Penn State, he will have to scheme against the Wolverines, Oregon, and his former Ohio State Buckeyes.
As good as Knowles was for Ohio State, he wasn't great against Michigan. He allowed 45 points in 2022 and 30 in 2023, while holding the Wolverines to 13 points this past season. It will be interesting to see what Ohio State does to fill the major void with Knowles leaving town.
